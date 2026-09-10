Panvel Traffic Police Book 1,320 Cases Against Autorickshaw And Other Motorists, Collect ₹9.50 Lakh In 5-Day Drive

Panvel traffic police and RTO officials carried out a joint crackdown on autorickshaw and other traffic violations | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The Panvel City Traffic Branch booked 1,320 cases against autorickshaw drivers and other motorists for traffic violations during a five-day special drive, collecting Rs 9.50 lakh in fines. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) also took action in 42 cases, imposing an additional Rs 3.84 lakh in fines.

The drive was conducted from September 4 to 8 to curb traffic violations, particularly those involving autorickshaws. A joint operation by the traffic police and RTO was conducted on September 8 between 7 am and 11.30 am at New Panvel railway station, HDFC and Adaye Circle on Matheran Road.

Joint Drive Targets Violations

During the joint action, officials targeted violations such as unauthorised front seats in autorickshaws, failure to wear the prescribed uniform, refusal to operate according to the meter, use of black-tinted glasses and riding without helmets, besides other traffic violations.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Panvel City Traffic Branch Police Inspector Subhash Pujari and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Anil Gele. Traffic police personnel, RTO officials and police mitras from the New Panvel division participated in the drive.

“Autorickshaw drivers are expected to strictly follow the prescribed rules, including wearing the uniform and charging passengers according to the meter. Enforcement action will continue against those violating the rules, as these regulations are essential for passenger safety and traffic discipline,” said PI Subhash Pujari.

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Police Appeal For Road Safety

The police have also appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules, wear helmets and seat belts, avoid using mobile phones while driving, obey signals and speed limits, and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police mitras assisted the traffic police in creating awareness among citizens and motorists about road safety and traffic discipline during the campaign.

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