Ganeshotsav 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Holds Shadu Clay Idol-Making Workshop To Promote Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Students at Pillai College learn to craft Ganesh idols from natural Shadu clay during PMC’s environmental campaign | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, September 9, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a workshop on making Ganesh idols from natural Shadu clay at Pillai College of Arts, Commerce and Science on Wednesday as part of its ‘Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha’ initiative under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 7.0.

The workshop was aimed at promoting environmentally responsible celebrations during Ganeshotsav and giving students hands-on experience in making idols using eco-friendly materials.

According to PMC Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge, the civic body’s environment department is organising similar Shadu clay idol-making workshops at various locations to create awareness among citizens about eco-friendly celebrations.

Students Learn Eco-Friendly Idol Making

During the workshop, students were briefed about the importance of celebrating Ganeshotsav in an environmentally responsible manner, the ecological benefits of Shadu clay idols and the need to minimise environmental damage during the festival. Students participated enthusiastically and tried their hand at making Ganesh idols from Shadu clay.

PMC Assistant Commissioner Balaram Ratambe, Pillai College Principal Dr Gajanan Vader, Pillai Dean of Student Life Prof Deepika Sharma, Dean of Pillai School of Architecture and Design Mandar Dhuri, Director of Community Engagement and Outreach Dr Shabab Rizvi, and professors Jayesh Patil, Archana Ingole and Mangesh were among those present.

Children Encouraged To Make Idols

The civic body is also promoting the concept of having children make Ganesh idols at home and installing the idols during the festival, with the objective of helping the younger generation develop a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

“Ganeshotsav is a festival of faith and culture, but protecting the environment is equally important,” the civic body said, urging citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices during the celebrations.

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Participants also took the Majhi Vasundhara environmental pledge and resolved to contribute towards environmental conservation. The PMC appealed to citizens to actively participate in environmental protection by opting for eco-friendly Ganeshotsav celebrations.

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