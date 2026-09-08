Ganeshotsav 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repairs To Ensure Safer Travel For Devotees

PMC teams repair pothole-ridden roads and undertake concreting across Panvel ahead of Ganeshotsav | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, September 8, 2026: With Ganeshotsav approaching, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified road repair work across its jurisdiction to ensure safer and smoother travel for residents and devotees.

Road Repairs Intensified

The repair drive has been undertaken on the directions of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, with the civic administration focusing on pothole-ridden stretches that could cause inconvenience and traffic disruptions during the festival.

गणेशोत्सवाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर पनवेल महापालिका क्षेत्रात रस्ते दुरुस्तीला वेग



गणेशोत्सवाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर पनवेल महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील रस्ते अधिक सुस्थितीत व सुरक्षित राहावेत, यासाठी महापौर नितिन पाटील व आयुक्त मंगेश चितळे यांच्या सूचनेनूसार महापालिका कार्यक्षेत्रातील विविध… pic.twitter.com/k3dOlzibue — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) September 8, 2026

In Kalamboli, pothole repairs are underway on Road No. 1 in Sector 3, particularly along the stretch between Hanuman Temple and KLE College. The civic body is using concrete for the repairs. Similar work is also being carried out at Ganesh Ghat, Papadipada, Road No. 19 and other major roads.

The city is expected to witness increased movement of residents and devotees during the festival, prompting the civic administration to inspect roads and undertake urgent repairs wherever required.

Repairs On Priority

City Engineer Rajesh Kardile said the civic authorities are carrying out road inspections and taking up repairs on priority to prevent traffic bottlenecks and ensure safer and smoother movement during Ganeshotsav.

Besides filling potholes, the civic body is also undertaking concreting wherever necessary to improve the quality and durability of the repaired stretches. Officials said the work is being carried out in a planned manner so that the repairs can be completed at the earliest ahead of the festival.

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The PMC has said road repair work will continue across various parts of its jurisdiction to provide residents and Ganesh devotees with safer and smoother travel and minimise pothole-related problems during the festive period.

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