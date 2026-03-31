'7 Guns, 371 Live Cartridges': Dombivali 'Reel Star' Builder Surendra Patil Arrested Again After Huge Cache Of Illegal Weapons Seized From Bungalow |

Thane: In a dramatic late-night operation, the Thane Crime Branch arrested history-sheeter and builder Surendra Panduranga Patil, barely two weeks after he was released on bail in another case. Police also recovered a massive cache of illegal weapons from his residence in Dombivali.

Patil, who is popularly known on social media as a 'reel star' for his gangster-style videos, was taken into custody after police raided his bungalow in the Dawdi area following a tip-off. The raid led to the discovery of a concealed compartment inside a newly installed shoe rack, which officials described as a hidden storage for arms.

Pistols, Dagger, Sword & More Found During Raid

Upon removing a fake panel, officers recovered seven firearms, including country-made pistols and revolvers, along with 371 live cartridges and 167 air gun pellets. The total value of the seized weapons and ammunition is estimated at around Rs 10 lakh, reported Navbharat Times. In addition, police also found sharp weapons such as a button knife, dagger, two sickles, a sword and iron rods.

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Man With Illegal Pistols In Bandra, Probes Possible Naxal Links

Officials said the unusual placement of the shoe rack, which did not match the house interiors, raised suspicion during the search. “It turned out to be a stash that could arm a small group,” an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amar Singh Jadhav said the quantity of ammunition indicates that the weapons were functional and ready for use. “We are investigating the source of these weapons and those involved in supplying them. More recoveries are possible in the coming days,” he added, as quoted by Navbharat Times.

'Weapons Used As Props For Making Reels,' Says Patil

Patil, who has over three lakh followers on Instagram, allegedly used the weapons as props in his videos to project a gangster image. However, police are probing whether the arms were also being supplied to local criminal networks.

The accused claimed that the weapons were kept only for making reels, but officials are verifying this statement, given his criminal background. Fresh charges under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act have been invoked against Patil, as cops continue to examine the wider network behind the illegal arms haul.

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