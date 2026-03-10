Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Man With Illegal Pistols In Bandra, Probes Possible Naxal Links

The Unit-9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly possessing two illegal country-made pistols and four live cartridges near Bandra Reclamation. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Unit-9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly possessing two illegal country-made pistols and four live cartridges near Bandra Reclamation.

Accused from Bihar, Residing in Naxal-Affected Chandrapur

The accused has been identified as Mithun Kirani Poddar (23), originally from Sujagda Bazar in Lakhisarai district of Bihar. He had been residing in Krishnanagar, Ward Visapur in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra for the past four to five years. Accused produced before Esplande court and remanded him into police Custody till March 13.

Officials said that since the accused had been residing in Chandrapur districtan area affected by Naxal activity the Crime Branch is also probing whether the weapons were meant to be supplied to c or used in any related activity. Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the firearms and any possible links with other criminal networks.

Trap Launched on March 9 Under Bandra Bridge

According to the police, the action was carried out on March 9, 2026, at around 10.30 am under the Bandra Reclamation Bridge on KC Marg in Bandra (West), Mumbai. Acting on specific information received from a confidential informant, a team of Crime Branch Unit-9 officers laid a trap at the location.

The police team, led by Senior Police Inspector Sachin Puranik and Sub-Inspector Utkarsh Waze, along with other officers and panch witnesses, reached the spot and waited for the suspect described by the informer. Shortly after, a man matching the description wearing a white shirt and black pants arrived at the location. After confirming the identity through the informer’s signal, the police team surrounded and detained him.

During the search of a bag in his possession, the police recovered two country-made pistols and four live cartridges bearing the marking “KF 7.65”. The accused failed to produce any valid licence for the firearms. The seized weapons are estimated to be worth around ₹1.6 lakh. Police also recovered a mobile phone from the accused, which has been taken into custody for further investigation. An FIR has been registered at the Bandra Police Station under Sections 3 and 25(1-B)(a) of the Arms Act along with Sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

