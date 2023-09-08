Universal AI University Spreads ‘Go Green’ Message On Teacher’s Day |

Thane: Universal AI University, which has become India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) – led University observed the Teacher’s Day in a unique way on September 5. Prof. Tarundeep Singh Anand, Founder and Chancellor of Universal AI University at Karjat rode an e-bike to roam around the campus to give a message of ‘Net Zero Campus’ with an emphasis on energy saving and reduced carbon emission.

Anand also reiterated the University's emphasis on ‘Green Thinking’ in its undergraduate and post - graduate education and overall functioning in the University Campus with an intent to create ‘Environmental Leadership’ for tomorrow amongst the students studying in the campus.

Universal AI University and Universal Business School (UBS), both the Institutions have strived to be icons of environmental stewardship and pursue a low carbon growth strategy by extensive Greenhouse Gas Reduction programmes in its operations that have focused on a multitude of interventions. This include increasing the share of renewable energy, construction of green buildings and continuous reduction of specific energy and water consumption.

Founder's Take On Go Green Initiative

Prof Anand said, “On this Teacher’s Day, we have firmed up our 3E (Ethics, Environment & Experiential Learning) framework towards creating a positive social, environment and economic impact through Experiential learning. We will be introducing more green initiatives in the Campus.”

He added, “We are embarking on the next phase of our curriculum design, which will embed green thinking in each module so that faculty can bring in the green lens in every subject.”

The Campus has 10000 tress species that sequester carbon and other GHG emissions. It has BLDC technology fans that consume 50% less electricity than normal regular fans. Only steel water bottles are allowed in the campus and one-time plastic bottles are banned. It also has double sided wall cladding buildings to reduce emissions by 10%.

