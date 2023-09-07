Thane City Bags 3rd Position At National-Level Clean Air Survey Competition 2023

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar receiving award from Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. | FPJ

Thane: The Thane city has bagged 3rd position at the national level in the Clean Air Survey competition organized by the Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Central Government.

The competition was held in 131 cities selected to improve air quality. Thane city ranked 3rd in the country out of cities with a population of more than 10 lakhs in this competition. In the program held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav handed over the award to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar, along with a winning prize of ₹50 lakh and a citation.

Under the Union Government's Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, 131 cities were selected to improve air quality. Clean Air Survey, a new initiative of MOEF&CC, ranked cities on the basis of air quality and implementation of initiatives sanctioned under the City Action Plan in 131 cities. Out of the total 131 cities selected from across the country for this ranking, 47 cities under category 1 with more than 1 million inhabitants, 44 cities under category 2 with population between 3 lakh and 1 million and 40 cities under category 3 with population less than three lakh. The Clean Air Survey aims to spread awareness among all segments of society, inform citizens about the beneficial health effects of clean air, compare air quality in different cities and achieve the goal of clean air for all.

Solid waste management in cities, road construction, e-bus facilities, construction and destructive waste management, industrial pollution, PUC facilities and PUC inspections in cities, plantation of trees on roadsides and bifurcations, e-vehicle charging facilities, proportion of e-vehicles in the total number of vehicles in the city, The clean air survey competition was evaluated on factors such as the number of CNG and petrol pumps, public awareness activities, etc.

Thane scores 185.2 points

Based on self-evaluation and third party evaluation, cash prizes were awarded to the 3 best performing cities in each group. The city ranking was done by assessing the actions taken by cities to improve air quality in different domains. Thane city got 3rd rank in the country by getting 185.2 points out of 200 points. In this competition, the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh has won the first position with 187 points and the city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh has secured the second position by securing 186 points.

After receiving the award Abhijit Bangar said, "In the current year, emphasis was placed on planting trees in the city using the Miyawaki method. Also, Thane city has received this award due to mechanical road cleaning, increase in the proportion of concrete and mastic roads among the total roads, thus creating favorable conditions for reducing dust pollution, electric buses coming in large numbers in the city and timely and quality allocation of funds received under the National Clean Air Programme. Also, a program is being undertaken to create gas based cremations in all the crematories of the city in the future. The process of increasing the number of electric buses from Thane Transport Corporation through the PME bus service program will surely contribute to creating a healthier environment for Thanekars."

Mission Life for Environment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fixed the Mission Life Objectives under the Ministry of Environment. Its slogan is 'Lifestyle for Environment' and it is a movement for an environmentally conscious lifestyle. The campaign aims to preserve the natural resources of the environment and Mission Life is a global movement led by India to promote individual and community action to protect and conserve the environment.

Present for receiving the award on behalf of TMC along with Bangar were TMC Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode and Pollution Control Officer Manisha Pradhan.

