 Union Minister Piyush Goyal Steps Into New Home In Mumbai On Gudi Padwa Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls
Mumbai North sitting MP Gopal Shetty was also present at Goyal's new house. The BJP has this time dropped Shetty and given ticket to Goyal for the Lok Sabha poll.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
Mumbai: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the BJP's nominee from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, stepped into his new house on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa on Tuesday.

Goyal performed a puja and put up a decorated 'Gudi,' which symbolises new beginnings, at his home in Borivali area. Later, speaking to reporters, Rajya Sabha member Goyal said, "Today is a fortunate day. After coming to North Mumbai, I entered my new house with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. I could celebrate the Hindu New Year with my party workers. I wish them a very Happy New Year."

Mumbai North sitting MP Gopal Shetty was also present at Goyal's new house. The BJP has this time dropped Shetty and given ticket to Goyal for the Lok Sabha poll. Polling in all six constituencies of Mumbai will be held on May 20.

