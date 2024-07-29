Union Minister Piyush Goyal & Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Enter Fray In Amit Shah-Sharad Pawar 'Corruption Ringleader' Row

Mumbai: Union minister Piyush Goyal and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut now jumped into the scuffle of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Home Minister Amit Shah over the latter's 'ringleader of corruption' remark against the former home minister.

Statement Of Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Reacting to the queries about Sharad Pawar's externment comment about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the commerce minister said, “The Supreme Court of India had relieved Shah from all the false cases registered against him. A conspiracy was hatched against Shah during the UPA government and Pawar was a part of that conspiracy.”

“Even the apex court had also stated in the judgement that there was a conspiracy against Shah to implicate him in the false case. The UPA government had registered false cases against Shah with the help of investigating agencies. Pawar should apologise for his statement, he said.

Moreover, BJP MP and former Union minister Bhagwat Karad criticised the NCP chief. “Pawar should have known the Supreme Court order before making allegations against Amit Shah.”

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut On The Row

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut termed Pawar's allegation true and asked Goyal wasn't it true that the Supreme Court had externed him from Gujarat.

“Wasn't the Supreme Court ordered to run the cases against Shah outside Gujarat? Wasn't Shah in jail for some time?” he asked.

Raut also alleged that all the cases against Shah were cleared after the Modi government came into power.

About The Row

Last week, Shah was in Pune for the opening ceremony of 'Jansawand Yatra' of BJP, directing party workers to create awareness among people to know what work had been done by the government for the state. While addressing the party workers, Shah had termed Sharad Pawar as 'ringleader of corruption '.

While reacting to it, Pawar had said that it was strange that a person who had been externed from Gujarat by the Supreme Court was leading such a ministry in the country.

“A few days ago, Home Minister Amit Shah attacked me and called me a few things. He called me the ‘commander of all the corrupt people in the country.’ Strangely, when he (Shah) was in Gujarat, he misused the law. For that, the Supreme Court externed him from the state. The one who was externed by the Supreme Court is now in charge of the Union Home Ministry,” Pawar said on Friday