Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," Gadkari said in a tweet.

"I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," the Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises added.