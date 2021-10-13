Unhappy customer warns bank of a terror attack

The MRA Marg police have booked an unidentified person for cyber terrorism after he allegedly issued a terror attack warning to a nationalised bank over an email.

The police suspected it to be the work of a bank customer unhappy with the services provided to him by the bank. The police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

In the mail, the accused issued a threat and warned the city to get ready for an attack from a terrorist group.

In the same email, the sender mentioned an account number and complained about the poor service provided to him by the bank. He raised a complaint about a deputy bank manager for not putting up pension account details of a certain individual online as mandated by the rule.

The threat was sent to the bank's customer care email last week. The office of the department is located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which forwarded the mail to its head office in Fort for further action.

After discussion, the bank officials decided to lodge a complaint with the police.

A First Information Report (FIR) was then registered against an unknown person under section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 66 F (cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology Act, said officials.

"We are trying to trace the Internet Protocol (IP) address used to send the e-mail and will also call the account holder whose number has been mentioned in the mail to ascertain whether he had any role to play in it," said an officer from MRA Marg Police Station.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:00 AM IST