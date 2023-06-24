Under State Govt's 'Chala Jaanuya Nadila' Campaign To Conserve Rivers Gets Off To Start

Thane: The district-level committee appointed by the Maharashtra government on Friday, June 23 inspected the lakes and creeks in Thane city. The coordinator of the committee instructed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials to provide information boards and Nirmalya Kalash at Visarjan Ghat for the convenience of the citizens under the river conservation campaign titled "Chala Januya Nadila".

TMC has provided good facilities for citizens at Mumbra-Parsik, Retibandar Ghat, and Kopari Ghat. Citizens come to Visarjan Ghat for Ganeshotsav, the Navratri festival and other religious functions.

'Chala Jaanuya Nadila' campaign

As part of the river conservation campaign "Chala Jaanuya Nadila" started during India's 75th Amrit Mahotsav, the coordinator and head of the district-level committee appointed by the government of Maharashtra Prof Dr Snehal Donde along with officials of the TMC and other government departments visited the lakes and creeks and inspected it. TMC chief environment officer Manisha Pradhan was also present during the inspection.

Professor Snehal Donde inspects lakes

Donde during the inspection expressed satisfaction with the waterfront works being done by the TMC. She gave Instructions to set up an information centre in the locality to provide information to the citizens about the bay and the biodiversity in the area. Donde also inspected Ghosale Lake and Hariyali Lake leased by the TMC. She expressed the opinion that due to the schemes being implemented by the TMC the lake and the surrounding area remain clean and beautiful and they are being conserved sustainably.

Donde said, "The Thane civic body should take the initiative regarding the process of cleaning the effluents from some drains into the creek and plan to reuse the treated sewage through the STP."