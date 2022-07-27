Thane: Ahead of Ganesh Utsav, TMC chief inspects visarjan ghats and artificial ponds; see pics |

Thane: Ahead of the Ganesh Utsav, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Dr.Vipin Sharma inspected all the visarjan ghats and artificial ponds on a priority basis on Wednesday, July 27. Sharma speaking with the media informed that the civic body is ready for this year's Ganesh Utsav. He also gave instructions to the concerned department to carry out the pending work at every immersion ghat on a priority basis.

On Wednesday morning, TMC chief Dr. Vipin Sharma started inspecting artificial ponds and immersion ghats from Upvan Lake Visarjan Ghat. Present along with Sharma during the inspection were Thane former mayor Naresh Mhaske, former standing committee chairman Sanjay Bhoir, former corporator Umesh Patil, Sudhir Kokate, Vikas Repale, Namrata Jadhav, additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Sanjay Herwade, municipal engineer Prashant Songra, additional municipal Engineer Arjun Ahire, deputy commissioner Manish Joshi, GG Godepure, Shankar Patole, Dinesh Tayde, assistant commissioner Sachin Borse, Ajay Edke, Pritam Patil, Sameer Jadhav, Sagar Salukhe and concerned executive engineers and senior officers.

The TMC chief inspected the drainage system at Upvan Lake, Kolshet Mahavisarjan Ghat, Parsik Retibandar, Mumbra, Masunda Lake, Kopri and Railadevi Lake in the city. On this occasion, he directed the construction department to take necessary action to immediately fill the potholes on the way of arrival and immersion of Ganesha idol as well as other places in the city. He also instructed the concerned to provide necessary equipment at visarjan ghats like electrical system, nirmalya kalash and arrangement of vehicles required for Ganesh idol visarjan.

Vipin Sharma, TMC chief said, "The Thane civic body has prepared a total of 7 large immersion ghats from the point of view of properly immersing Ganesha idol in flowing water. At this place arrangements have been made to immerse a large size Ganesh idol along with a small Ganesh idol. To prevent the pollution of city lakes due to the immersion artificial lakes have been created by the civic body. Also the civic body will set up Ganesh murti acceptance centers for those devotees who are unable to immerse the idols in immersion ghats or artificial ponds. Also, there is going to be a rotating immersion system under the ward committee."

Sharma further added, "In order to avoid crowding at the time of Ganesh immersion, online time slot booking facility for Ganesh idol immersion in TMC area will be made available this year as well. As a precautionary measure against Corona, the civic body will set up an antigen testing centre at every immersion site and arrangements will also be made to give booster doses there."