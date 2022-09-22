e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUmesh Kolhe murder: NIA arrests 11th accused

Umesh Kolhe murder: NIA arrests 11th accused

Ahmed, a resident of Zakir Colony in Amravati city, Maharashtra, had been on the run since the case was registered.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
Umesh Kolhe was killed in Amravati on June 21 | File

The eleventh accused Shaheem Ahmed Firoz Ahmed (22), wanted in the murder conspiracy of Amravatibased chemist Umesh Kolhe, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Mumbai on Wednesday. 

Ahmed, a resident of Zakir Colony in Amravati city, Maharashtra, had been on the run since the case was registered. The NIA had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to his arrest.

Kolhe was on his way home on June 21 after closing his shop in Amravati when he was murdered for sharing on social media a post purportedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks.

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Local trains on Central line delayed due to technical issues at Dadar station

Mumbai updates: Local trains on Central line delayed due to technical issues at Dadar station

Thane: Dombivli wall collapse leaves 2 dead, 4 others injured

Thane: Dombivli wall collapse leaves 2 dead, 4 others injured

Mumbai: Soon, cheap purified water at Central Railway stations

Mumbai: Soon, cheap purified water at Central Railway stations

Mumbai: Jains to hold Maha Rath Yatra on Sunday

Mumbai: Jains to hold Maha Rath Yatra on Sunday

Mumbai to Goa Konkan Kanya Express to run as superfast train from next year

Mumbai to Goa Konkan Kanya Express to run as superfast train from next year