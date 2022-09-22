Umesh Kolhe murder: NIA arrests 11th accused

Umesh Kolhe was killed in Amravati on June 21 | File

The eleventh accused Shaheem Ahmed Firoz Ahmed (22), wanted in the murder conspiracy of Amravatibased chemist Umesh Kolhe, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Mumbai on Wednesday.

Ahmed, a resident of Zakir Colony in Amravati city, Maharashtra, had been on the run since the case was registered. The NIA had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to his arrest.

Kolhe was on his way home on June 21 after closing his shop in Amravati when he was murdered for sharing on social media a post purportedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks.