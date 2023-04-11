 Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar at latter's residence amid reports of cracks within MVA
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar at latter's residence amid reports of cracks within MVA

Thackeray is meeting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar at the latter's Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' amid reports of the NCP exploring options out of the MVA coalition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former CM Uddhav Thackeray is currently meeting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar at the latter's Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' amid reports of the NCP exploring options out of the MVA coalition. Sanjay Raut is reportedly accompanying Uddhav Thackeray for the meeting.

Thackeray's visit to Pawar comes after the veteran politician said in an interview that Uddhav Thackeray did not consult anyone from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) before resigning from CM post.

The meeting also gains significance amid rumours of disagreements within MVA after certain comments made by Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar on PM Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.

For the past few days, there have been discussions in Maharashtra's political circles regarding the differences in MVA over various issues like Savarkar, JPC investigation into Hindenburg report against Gautam Adani, EVM manipulation, and Prime Minister Modi's degree.

The contrasting comments given by MVA leaders on these issues have made it clear that there are differences of opinion between the Thackeray group, NCP and Congress. This has led to questions being raised over unity of the Mahavikas Aghadi.

It is being reported that the meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar was pre-planned. Yesterday, Sanjay Raut met with Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Center.

