Uddhav Thackeray should delegate powers of attending meetings, visiting places to someone: BJP president Chandrakant Patil

Opposition BJP on Friday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should delegate his powers to someone, who can attend daily meetings and visit places instead of him.

Thackeray, 61, had undergone a cervical spine surgery in November. He had remained absent during the entire five-day-long winter session of the state legislature held in December last week. However, he has been participating in official meetings, weekly cabinet meetings and other events through video-conference from his residence.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, "People are saying that the chief minister has not met people for almost last 70 days. Therefore, Thackeray should delegate his powers to someone who can attend daily meetings and sometimes visit some places in the state." "He is like our friend, so I wish him a speedy recovery. However, the task of managing and controlling the state, which has a population of around 12 crore, cannot be done just by sitting at home. Such responsibilities should be taken more seriously," he said.

Commenting on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's criticism of the BJP, Patil said, "Raut should understand that his party is losing due to this coalition government. A Sena candidate cannot win the election of Mumbai Bank, while an NCP candidate becomes its chairman." If Sena is contesting upcoming elections in Goa and Uttar Pradesh, it is merely to win certain number of votes in order to get the tag of a national party, he claimed.

"You need to get certain number of votes in more than one state to get such recognition," he said.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 04:44 PM IST