Uddhav Thackeray invites industry to join Made in Maharashtra initiative

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday, gave a call to the industry barons to join the ‘Made in Maharashtra’ drive by setting up at least one project in the state. Thackeray, in a video conference with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry from the manufacturing sector, assured that the government will give all the necessary permissions without any delay and provide hand holding till the commissioning of the project. Apart from Industry Minister Subhash Desai, industry leaders Sunil Mathur, Jamshed Godrej, Harsh Goenka, Naushad Forbes and B Thiagarajan took part in the discussion.

Thackeray said Made in India is definitely crucial, but by joining the Made in Maharashtra initiative, the industry can contribute to further boost industrial development at the national level. “Maharashtra has been zeroed in on as the favoured destination by the investors even during the coronavirus crisis and the government welcomes them all. Already MoUs worth Rs 16,000 crore were signed,’’ he noted.

Thackeray said the government wants to promote work from home culture even after the COVID-19 crisis. He informed that the government, on a priority, will implement the redevelopment of Dharavi, which has been one of the major hotspots of the virus.

Further, the state government will undertake the laying of optic fibre network, which will be in demand for online transactions and telecom services. Thackeray said the government will promote agro-based industries, cold chains and marketing of agriculture produce.