'Uddhav Thackeray has no right to continue in his position': Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sachin Waze case

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has no right to continue in his position.

"Never before had the world seen a bomb being planted by Police. Is this normal? This is an extraordinary issue. The CM has no right to continue in his position. What does it show if his trustworthy personnel plants bomb, as alleged by ATS?" Javadekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The comment by Javdekar came days after ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh levelled allegations of corruption against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday rejected the demand of the opposition to dismiss state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that there was no question of Deshmukh's resignation in the wake of the sensational allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction. Further probe on these allegations is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)