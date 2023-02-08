Uddhav Thackeray attacks CM Shinde: ‘The real Sena is on the street’

Image credit: Twitter

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, who leads a faction of Shiv Sena (UBT), targeted the Shinde group on Wednesday at a press conference held at his residence in Bandra.

Without taking the name of the Chief Minister, he said, “If the legislative wing was above the party then any businessman can buy the elected representatives and become chief minister or prime minister.”



“Shiv Sena is the one you see on the streets”

He said his party had submitted the membership forms of lakhs of Shiv Sainiks to the ECI along with affidavits signed by several office-bearers, adding that the real Shiv Sena is the one you see on the streets and he did not recognise the rival group at all.

“My party's foundation is the support and sacrifice of lakhs of Shiv Sainiks and not a few MLAs," he said.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra observed that his party has been holding regular elections and conducting itself as per its constitution while the rival group had totally violated the rules.

Accompanied by senior leaders Arvind Sawant, Subhash Desai and Anil Desai, Thackeray hoped that the matters before the SC and the ECI will be decided entirely on merit.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had masterminded the split in the Sena, is closely watching the developments within the two factions of the Sena. The BJP had formed the government in Maharashtra with the support of the group led by Eknath Shinde. If the disqualification issue is decided against the Shinde faction then it will majorly impact the ruling alliance.



Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav

Referring to Uddhav Thackeray's press conference, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sarcastically remarked that the leader had started advising the SC. He claimed that the actions of his party were strictly within the four corners of law and hoped that the apex court's verdict would be in its favour.

Meanwhile, Ambadas Danve, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday expressed concern over his party leader Aditya Thackeray's security.



Aditya Thackeray's car pelted with stones

Aditya Thackeray's car was pelted with stones at Vaijapur in Aurangabad district on Tuesday evening while he was on the seventh leg of the Shiv Samvad Yatra, a political outreach campaign.

Danve wrote to the director-general of police Rajnish Seth demanding beefing up of security for Aditya. He also said that strict action should be taken against the stone-pelters.

Danve also released a video and claimed that an attempt was made to obstruct Aditya's meet at Vaijapur and incite casteist feelings. He accused the Shinde government of neglecting the young leader's security and demanded action against the police officers concerned.

The Supreme Court will hearing the issue of disqualification of the defector MLAs from February 14 onwards. The fate of chief minister Eknath Shinde, who leads Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, also revolves around the apex court's verdict.

