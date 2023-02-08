Shiv Sena is one, I don't accept the other Sena: Uddhav Thackeray hits out at Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing a press conference at Matoshree today took a dig at the BJP-Shinde alliance. He in a press conference held at Matoshree on Wednesday, said in a barb at the ruling alliance, said, "if only the elected people form the party, tomorrow anyone with money will become Prime Minister or the Chief Minister."

Thackeray also dubbed that the practice is a threat to democracy.

Thackeray's statement came over Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction's claim that elected representatives form the party. He also noted that the 'runaways' have no right to claim the party.

"There is only one Shiv Sena. I don't consider the other group as Shiv Sena," he added.

Uddhav confident SC veridct will be in their favour

Uddhav Thackeray while speaking on the Supreme Court case over disqualification of MLAs said that he is confident that the verdict will be in their favour.

He said that the 16 'runaway' legislators will be disqualified; added that they approached the court as soon as the legislators breached the party whip.

Thackeray on freezing of name, symbol

Uddhav Thackeray, while speaking on the case before Election Commission of India, said that they have fulfilled all the requirements as stated by the EC. He questioned that if the Shinde faction was not going to contest Andheri by-polls, why did they freeze our name and symbol.

He said that he hopes Supreme Court verdict comes before the EC verdict. He added that since the other camp has realised, their claims are substantial, hence attempts are being made to mislead people.

