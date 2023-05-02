Uddhav Thackeray at Vajra Mutth rally: Probe Gautam Adani’s meteoric rise

MVA leaders at the Vajra Mutth Sabha at the BKC ground | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) launched a frontal attack on the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis at a large rally “Vajra Mutth Sabha” (clenched fist meeting) held at the BKC ground on Monday on the occasion of Maharashtra founding Day and International Labour Day.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar was conspicuous by his absence. He was not at the other two Vajra Mutth rallies held at Sambhaji Nagar and Nagpur.

Uddhav Thackeray tears into Shinde govt

Significantly, Uddhav Thackeray in his speech said an inquiry against Gautam Adani should be held, but at the same time, crores of Indians should note how he rose up (in business). In fact, his story should be included in textbooks, he added.

Thackeray said the Shinde-led government reversed several decisions taken by his government, including the one pertaining to the Aarey car shed. He said the BJP had accused him of taking advice from Sharad Pawar. “What was Industry Minister Uday Samant doing recently when he called on Pawar to discuss the Ratnagiri refinery issue?,” he asked.

Slams BJP, rakes Stay Pal Malik's Pulwama attack revelations

Referring to the recent disclosures made by former governor of J&K Satyapal Malik, Uddhav Thackeray said they were serious in nature. “Modi was at the Jim Corbett Park (when the Pulawama terror attack took place). When he came out of the park, Mailk asked him why the CRPF personnel were not transferred by aircraft. Modi simply asked him to shut up,” he observed.

He said the BJP accused him of appeasing the minorities. “But what was RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat doing in a mosque? That is ok?” he asked.

Other MVA leaders address rally

MVA leaders Ashok Chavan and Nana Patole (both Congress), CM Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad (both NCP), Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut (Sena-UBT) addressed the gathering.

Chavan slammed the Modi government for “low-level” politics as shown in the dishousing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Instead of paying attention to pressing problems of the people like unemployment and rising communalism, the BJP was weakening the nation through demonetisation and other schemes.

Ajit Pawar said the Constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is under attack by the BJP government. He singled out CM Shinde and DyCM Fadnavis for failing to tackle the problem of farmers who have been hit badly by rains. He said law and order had failed with the “Koyta gang” moving about openly targeting people.