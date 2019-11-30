Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi wins trust vote; BJP stages walkout

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, won the vote of confidence securing 169 votes, considerably higher than the minimum of 145 required in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, here on Saturday.

The break-up comes to 169 for the MVA government, four abstentions, and walk out before voting by 155 MLAs, including the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 105 and its supporters.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, also voted in favour of the government, along with Rohit Pawar, and Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray.

Those who abstained, included the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Communist Party of India (M) with one legislator each, and the All India Majlis Ittehadul-e-Muslimeen with two legislators.