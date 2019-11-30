FPJ Edit: Uddhav Thackeray get to work now

Expectedly, the swearing-in ceremony of the Uddhav Thackeray Government on Thursday evening was a grand affair. The venue, Shivaji Park, had been the home turf of the Sena from the time in the mid-sixties, when its founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, first thundered against the South Indians, demanding Maharashtra for Maharashtrians only. Since then Balasaheb and his inheritor and the current Sena chief, Uddhav, had undergone many twists and turns. But the latest 180-degree turn beats them all. Hopefully, soon, for the sake of Maharashtra, the erstwhile rivals and detractors will be able to establish a cordial working relationship. Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior but tainted NCP leader, who was a hate figure for the Sena since leaving the party, will be treated properly by the Sena squad, it is hoped. Bhujbal, who spent months in jail on corruption charges, however has ministerial experience. Even otherwise, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has done well to induct senior leaders from the three parties that constitute the anti-BJP alliance who have ministerial experience. Maharashtra’s finances are in a mess, as are the finances of most States. Reportedly, its debt burden exceeds over Rs 5 lakhs. Raising taxes might not be a politically accepted option. But money will have to be found for rendering urgent assistance to sections of the people in distress. Under these circumstances running the Government in a politically fraught situation may not be easy. It is hoped the government will elicit the cooperation of all parties, notably of the largest party in the new Assembly which thanks to the gang up of the smaller groups is obliged to monopolise the Opposition space in Maharashtra. That former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was present at the swearing-in is a good sign. Fadnavis, who was formally elected the leader of the 105-member Opposition BJP group on Friday, will need to offer cooperation to the government, putting aside personal bitterness and betrayal by the new CM. Large sections of the people require urgent assistance from the government. Plight of farmers was worsened by the delayed rains. At his first interaction with the media after chairing the maiden meeting of the Cabinet, the CM said relief for farmers was considered but the modalities were still left to be decided. Frankly, another instalment of a loan waiver or even a small cash handout to the long-suffering farmers will not end their misery. What is required is a change in crop patterns, moving away from the cultivation of water-guzzler sugarcane, enhanced irrigation, remunerative produce price, etc., solutions which militate against quick-fixes politicians always tend to offer with an eye on polls. Now that three main parties have come together to share power, it is the best opportunity to take necessary structural changes in the agriculture field for a durable solution to the recurring farm crisis. Meanwhile, the exclusion of Ajit Pawar, the prodigal son who returned home, from the ministry evoked much interest at the swearing-in ceremony. However there are reports that he may be inducted after the trust vote as a deputy chief minister. Aside from pretending his short-lived rebellion is all forgotten, making him number two in the government of the incompatibles will also buy insurance against potential trouble. From now on, Thackeray is on test — not for what he claims, true or false, as Sena chief, but as Chief Minister. For the sake of Maharashtra, everyone ought to wish the new CM well.