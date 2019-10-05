Uddhav assures support to backward leaders, takes a jibe on his party rebels

Mumbai: In the wake of the state assembly elections, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with representatives of backward classes and nomadic tribes. Leaders from Dhangars and Kumbhars met the Sena chief seeking justice, as the people from caste groups were exploited for the last 70 years.

Speaking to the media soon after the meeting, Uddhav informed that his party will pursue their demand with the new government as their support is important to him.

“These communities have certain demands which were not fulfilled in the last few decades, we will assure their problems are resolved within a legal framework or else we will work out in other alternatives,” said Uddhav.

He also mentioned, the leaders are not asking for seats to contest the elections, but they are trying to improve the standards of living of the people of their community.

The Sena chief also affirmed, his party will be committed to ensure that each and every person of the community get basic necessities.

Like every other party, the Sena is also receiving flack from its members for not being given tickets for contesting the upcoming assembly elections. Taking a jibe on the rebel members, Uddhav stated, leaders are not those who aspire for tickets rather continue to work for the welfare of the people.

“The members who stand by the time of trials are only eligible to be true leader. Those who are only in the party for the sake of election tickets and not for the service of people cannot be a true Shiv Sainik,” asserted Uddhav.

Former Nationalist Congress MLA Prakash Shendge joined the Shiv Sena party at the gathering. Shendge affirmed the Sena will receive support from the backward communities in the days to come. The Sena will be contesting from 124 seats from all the 288 constituencies.