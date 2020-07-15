Two teachers booked for paper leak

Mumbai: Azad Maidan Police have registered an offence against two teachers of a Chembur-based school for allegedly leaking drawing exam papers. The two teachers have been identified as Amit Pore and Gangadhar Sawant. According to police, the Elementary and Intermediate drawing exams were to be held from September 26-29 last year. But exams were cancelled days before, after five question papers were leaked on WhatsApp. Following the leak the state's art directorate began an investigation into the leak and called back papers that had already been dispatched to the exam centres.

During the recall process, the exam controller found eight of the 22 packets given to the Chembur school to have been torn. Investigation revealed that the seals on the packets had been broken and attempts made to reseal them. Accordingly, the exam controller submitted a report saying that a leak had indeed taken place at the Chembur school. –Sachin Gaad

The exam controller then held Pore and Sawant responsible for the leak and submitted a written application to the Azad Maidan police station.

"We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of criminal breach of trust (406) and under the Information Technology Act. An investigation is underway," said senior police inspector Vidyasagar Kalkundre of the Azad Maidan police station.