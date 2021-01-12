Two peacock pheasant chicks found in Thane

Thane: Two baby birds of peacock pheasant species were found in Chandanwadi area of Thane on Tuesday. The birds were kept under shelter following the medical examination by the officials of forest department in Thane.

"The birds were found abandoned at Chandanwadi area of Thane on Monday. They were spotted by one of the locals from the area, who then alerted the forest officials. The officials reached the spot and seized the birds," said a forest official from Thane. "The baby birds are the species of peacocks, which are medically fit and have not received any injuries. They were kept at the shelter of Thane forest department," added official.

The species rescued are one of the rare species under Schedule as I and part 3 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.