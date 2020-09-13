Two members of gang held for robbery at jewellery shop in Thane

Two members of a gang allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Thane city were arrested by the police following a chase, an official said on Sunday.

In the incident that took place on Saturday afternoon in Anand Nagar locality, the gang of four attacked a staffer of the jewellery, an official said.

"The accused barged into the jewellery shop. Two of them were carrying sickles in their hands. They hit the staffer on his head in which he suffered injuries," senior inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarwadavali police station said.

The gang then decamped with some jewellery and cash.

Meanwhile, the police had been alerted. A police team, which immediately arrived at the spot, chased the robbers and managed to catch hold of two of them," he added.

Some gold rings, two silver coins and a motorcycle used in the crime, collectively worth Rs 91,400, was recoverd from the duo, identified as Harshad Meshram (23) and Dinesh Pawar (25), Khairnar added.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and the Arms Act against them.

A local court on Sunday remanded them in police custody till September 17.