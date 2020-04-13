Two killed in explosion at chemical unit in Maharashtra's Palghar

On Monday, two workers were killed and one was seriously injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a chemical unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
The mishap took place around 12 noon in the premises of Galaxy Surfactants, located in the Boisar industrial area, district disaster control cell chief Vivekananda Kadam told PTI. "Two workers were killed and one was seriously injured," Kadam said.
Some locals said they heard a loud sound from the unit around noon. The injured worker was rushed to hospital, Kadam said. On getting information about the mishap, a couple of fire engines rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the flames. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, Kadam said.
Earlier, on January 12, at least eight people were killed in a huge explosion at a chemical factory at Boisar in Palghar district. The under-construction plant of Ank Pharma, where the explosion took place, is located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Kolwade village.
The blast, which took place during the testing of some chemicals around 7.20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, and window panes of some houses in the surrounding area shattered.