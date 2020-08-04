Two held for threatening residents with toy gun

THANE: Koparkhiarane police have arrested two persons for allegedly threatening society residents over parking issue on Sunday night by flashing a toy gun. They were arrested within 3 hours after the incident and also recovered the toy pistol.

The arrested accused, identified as Aklesh Gupta, 28, and Raju Mandal, 19, both are resident of Ghansoli, had threatened residents of Akash Ganga CHS in sector 23 in Koparkhaiarne on Sunday night around 10.30 pm when residents asked them to remove their motorbike, parked in front of building gate. They flashed a toy gun which looked like an original gun, and threatened to kill them.

Residents immediately complained to Koparkhairane police who based with the help of CCTV footage nabbed both of them from Ghansoli around 2 am. The police also recovered the motorbike and the toy gun from them. A case has been registered under section 504, 506, and 34 of IPC and sections 3, 25 of Arms Act and section 37 (1), 135 of Maharashtra police act.