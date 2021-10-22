Two held for cheating jewellers, chemists

The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested two people for cheating several jewellery and chemist shop owners in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Raigad.

The arrested accused – Manish Shashikant Ambekar, 44, and Anthony Jangali, 37 – are residents of Panvel and Matunga. The police said that Ambekar used to speak in a woman's voice over the phone and cheat people. Around 20 cases of cheating are registered against him.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Suresh Mengde said they used to order medicines or jewellery over the phone and asked for delivery at a hospital or a designated place. They would then ask the delivery man to get a change of Rs 2,000. "Manish, in a woman's voice, claimed to be a doctor and asked to bring Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes as she needed change in hospital for some work. He used to ask for a change of Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh," he said.

When the shop owner sent the delivery boy with change and ordered goods, Anthony used to wait at the hospital gate. He would tell the delivery boy that the doctor sent him to collect change and medicine, and the doctor would meet him upstairs. Soon after taking money and medicines, they used to escape.

In a similar manner, they cheated jewellery shops by ordering valuables worth over Rs 3-4 lakh and asked to bring some change and collect advance payment. When the delivery men came, they would trick them and escape with the money.

Mengde said that four cases have been solved so far. "Ambekar is involved in more than 20 cases of cheating in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Pune area," said Mengde, adding that they also recovered Rs 5 lakh from them.

"They used to recce jewellery or chemist shops near the hospital so that the shop owners got trapped easily," added Mengde.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:55 AM IST