Two cops save man from drowning at Worli Seaface

Two policemen from Worli police station heroically rescued a senior citizen from drowning at Worli Sea Face. The senior was allegedly sitting too close to the shore on Friday amidst heavy rains and strong winds, when he was pulled in by the tide, following which he began drowning. Police Naik Ajay Mate and Constable Ajay Gawande got to work and saved the senior in the nick of time.

According to sources, this incident occurred on Friday evening, when a man was pulled in by the tide and was struggling to keep up. The onlookers immediately called the police control room and two policemen, Mate and Gawande reached the spot for rescue.

The policemen went in the waters and pulled out the man, who was unable to reach the shore. The incident which was captured on the camera soon went viral on social media, gaining accolades for the policemen. Later, the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter to applaud their commendaboe6 bravery and vigilance.