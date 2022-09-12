Thane: 2 cases of dengue, 75 cases of malaria registered in August

Representative Image | Photo by Pexels

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in August 2022, registered two suspected dengue patients, while 75 cases of malaria were reported in the city.

The civic body inspected around 44,896 homes of which 557 homes were contaminated and 61,314 numbers of containers were inspected in which 662 containers were found to be contaminated, informed the health officials of the TMC Health Department on Monday.

Bhimrao Jadhav, health officer, TMC said, "During August, in order to avoid dengue, malaria and other water-borne diseases, the TMC sprayed medicine at 2,708 places in Thane district in two sessions while fumigation was carried out at 17,496 places in Thane district. Also, out of the 662 containers, 227 containers were dumped, and 373 were emptied."

Read Also Zenara introduces first generic of Paxlovid for COVID-19 in India