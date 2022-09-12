e-Paper Get App
Zenara introduces first generic of Paxlovid for COVID-19 in India

Zenara introduces first generic of Paxlovid for COVID-19 in India

Paxzen, manufactured at Zenara’s US FDA and EU approved facility in Hyderabad, will be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs 5,200 per box

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Zenara Pharma has launched the first generic copy of Pfizer’s anti-covid pill, under the brand name Paxzen | ANI

Hyderabad-based drugmaker Zenara Pharma has launched the first generic copy of Pfizer’s anti-covid pill -- nirmatrelvir and ritonavir combination tablet -- in India, under the brand name Paxzen.

The combination pack, as a treatment option for patients with symptoms of Covid-19, had undergone necessary trials in India following the generic licensing of the same by the US drug giant to Zanara and a few other local drug makers.

Paxzen, manufactured at Zenara’s US FDA and EU approved facility in Hyderabad, will be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs 5,200 per box, equivalent to one full course of treatment per patient.

Zenara Pharma, a fully owned subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, is the first company to launch the product in India.

