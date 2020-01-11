Twitterati fume about Mumbai local trains on Western Railway running late

On Saturday, office goers had to face inconvenience as local trains plying on Western railways were running 30 minutes late, some trains were even cancelled.
There is no official statement from Western Railway on why the trains were delayed. Some commuters took to Twitter and questioned WR for not intimating the travellers about what the exact problem was.
One Twitter user wrote, "@WesternRly Running late by 15 to 20 minutes still not know what is the reason at least announce what is the scenario commuter never know what happens going on why the trains are running late."
While other Twitter user wrote, "Western railways Mumbai on strike? Early morning, simply changing indicates, no trains..no announcements... Why can't railways atleast announce if any delay in trains?"
The Western Railway has also announced that mega block for January 11 and January 12. " Sat-Sun midnight, a major block of 5.30 hr on DN through, 04.15hr on UP thr & 03.15hr on UP & DN local lines will be taken in hand for maintenance works. Some of the suburban trains will remain canceled and list of these trains are available at all SM's office," DRM WR Mumbai Central had tweeted.
