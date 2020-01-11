Twitterati fume about Mumbai local trains on Western Railway running late

On Saturday, office goers had to face inconvenience as local trains plying on Western railways were running 30 minutes late, some trains were even cancelled.

There is no official statement from Western Railway on why the trains were delayed. Some commuters took to Twitter and questioned WR for not intimating the travellers about what the exact problem was.

One Twitter user wrote, "@WesternRly Running late by 15 to 20 minutes still not know what is the reason at least announce what is the scenario commuter never know what happens going on why the trains are running late."