Twitter shocked as #MumbaiRains makes a comeback

Few days back, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the monsoon season in Maharashtra was over. But on Friday, Mumbaikars were shocked to see cloudy sky. They took to Twitter to share what they felt about the sudden change in weather

Weather website Skymet weather stated on Thursday that a low-pressure area has formed in the Arabian sea and intense rains await Mumbai, Karnataka and Kerala. “We can now expect rain activity to pick up pace all along the West Coast. Beginning with Kerala and Karnataka, the coastal areas of both the neighbouring states are likely to record moderate to heavy rains during the next 48 hours. Lakshadweep would also be recording heavy rains during the next 24 hours,” the website stated.

K S Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, also shared on social media, "Low pressure systems near Mumbai and Chennai on 21-22 Oct as seen from weather charts. Courtesy: NCMRWF West coast including Mumbai and some more parts interior Mah likely to experience TSRA with mod showers....20 - 22 Oct (SIC)."

People took to Twitter to share updates about the sudden weather change in Mumbai.

Here's what netizens said on Twitter: