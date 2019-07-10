Twins held for passenger’s death

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested twin brothers for the death of a passenger who fell from the running train while trying to catch a mobile thief. The duo have been identified as Satyam Singh and his brother Shivam, both aged 19. The accused have been arrested under the IPC section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304) and robbery (392). A resident of Goregaon, Shakeel Shaikh, 53 was working with the Taj group of hotels as a chauffeur. On Sunday, Shaikh was going to Churchgate along with his colleagues and he boarded a fast train. At 6.43 am in the morning, this train reached Charni Road station. While the train was started moving, someone grabbed his mobile and jumped out of the train.</p><p>Shaikh tried to follow the robber and alighted from the running train, but unfortunately, Shaikh lost his balance and fell from the edge of the platform and was run over by the same train. He was then taken to the GT Hospital where he was declared dead. While checking the CCTV footage of the platform, the GRP identified one of the accused as Shivam Singh, who was earlier arrested along with his brother Satyam in some theft cases. GRP arrested Shivam from Nalasopara, who confessed to the police that it was Satyam who had actually stolen Shaikh's mobile from Charni Road station after which Satyam was arrested as well. Satyam was released from the jail recently, after spending four months in jail for earlier mobile theft crime. The duo had sold the mobile phone to the lady named Fairuza Khan and police have finally recovered the phone from her.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>