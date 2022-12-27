Tunisha Sharma suicide|Broke up as Shraddha case worried me: Sheezan Khan

Mumbai: Sheezan Khan, boyfriend of the late television actress Tunisha Sharma, has told officers of the Waliv police station probing her suicide that he broke up their relationship citing their different religions and age gap because he was worried by the prevailing situation in the country, especially after the Shraddha Walkar murder.

The police wanted to know what happened when both met at lunchtime on Saturday, shortly after which Ms Sharma allegedly ended her life.

According to sources, Mr Khan told the police he had been upset after Ms Walkar’s murder and told Ms Sharma that as he was Muslim and she was Hindu and also much younger than him, he wanted to end their relationship.

He also told the police that a few days after the break-up, Ms Sharma had tried to end her life, but he had stopped her at the time. He also said he had told Ms Sharma’s mother about the incident and urged her to take special care of her.

Senior Inspector Kailash Barve of the Waliv police station refused to confirm or deny any of this information.

Meanwhile, Ms Sharma’s mother released a video on social media saying Mr Khan had cheated on her daughter and was already in a relationship with another woman when he began his affair with Tunisha.

On Saturday, Ms Sharma went to the set and finished the first shift after which she and Mr Khan met for lunch as usual. Mr Khan had lunch but Ms Sharma did not. After he finished and went for the shoot, Ms Sharma went to the make-up room. It was when she failed to report for her second shift that some members of the unit went to the make-up room and found her hanging.

The mobile phones of both Ms Sharma and Mr Khan have been sent for forensic examination. Statements of at least 70 people have also been recorded.



