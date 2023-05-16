Trimbakeshwar temple incident: Situation tense but under control in Akola, Shevgaon

The situation is tense, but under control at Akola in Western Vidarbha as well as Shevgaon of Ahmednagar district, the police said on Tuesday even as an incident of clashes were reported from Nanded. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered immediate action against miscreant groups in Trimbakeshwar.

Internet services in Akola city, where one person was killed and eight others were injured last Saturday, were restored and shops opened on Tuesday but the curfew will remain in force in select areas for now, a senior officer said.

115 arrested so far

While 115 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Sanjay Saxena, inspected the riot-affected areas and also interacted with citizens on Tuesday.

Akola Police have gathered evidence against the accused persons who are in custody in connection with the riots. We are trying to reach to the root of the violence, including aspects like who were the instigators and their motive, local police said.

112 booked in Shevgaon

In Shevgaon, the situation was tense, but under control. Police have filed cases against 112 persons and arrested 31, 81 more are still being interrogated. A list of 150 miscreants have been prepared and investigation is going on, police said.

All commercial establishments in the village remained shut on Monday. However, the situation returned to normalcy on Tuesday, police added.

Fadnavis orders SIT probe

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai that he has released orders for the police in Trimbakeshwar to file a case and act tough against miscreants who tried to forcibly enter the temple premises on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, there were clashes in Kinwat town of Nanded district over use of loudspeakers during a marriage function on Monday evening. At least five people were injured in the clashes and 11 others were detained, police said, adding that the situation is under control.

