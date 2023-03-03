e-Paper Get App
Triambakeshwar temple has one of the 12 jyotirlinga's in India. The temple situated in Nashik, Maharashtra attracts thousands of devotees across the country.

Maharashtra: ASI says Trimbakeshwar temple trust has no legal authority to levy VIP darshan charges of Rs 200

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Bombay High Court that had prayed that the Rs 200 VIP darshan charge being imposed by the Triambakeshwar Devasthan Trust (TDT) be stopped has been supported by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

As per an India Today report, the ASI affidavit states that the TDT has no legal authority to levy such charges. The ASI has stated that the trust formed at the ancient temple did not have authorisation.

A social worked named Lalita Shinde from Trimbakeshwar, had approached the court through her lawyer saying that the VIP darshan charges levied at the temple was a discrimination between the rich and poor citizens.

