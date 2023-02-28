IN PICS: Holi 2023 begins at 'Radha-Rani Temple' in Uttar Pradesh's Barsana

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 28, 2023

Countdown to Holi- the most colourful festival is almost over

All pic credits: PTI

The festival of colours begun at the Radha-Rani Temple at Barsana, Uttar Pradesh

The temple is famous for its week long holi celebrations

Devottees trying to catch the holi temple's flowers to play holi

Devottess viist the temple from across the world to participate in the week long holi festivities

People enjoying the festival of colours

Music is part of the fetsivities at the temple

Devottees drenched in colours

