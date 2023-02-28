IN PICS: Holi 2023 begins at 'Radha-Rani Temple' in Uttar Pradesh's Barsana

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 28, 2023
Countdown to Holi- the most colourful festival is almost over
All pic credits: PTI
The festival of colours begun at the Radha-Rani Temple at Barsana, Uttar Pradesh
The temple is famous for its week long holi celebrations
Devottees trying to catch the holi temple's flowers to play holi
Devottess viist the temple from across the world to participate in the week long holi festivities
People enjoying the festival of colours
Music is part of the fetsivities at the temple
Devottees drenched in colours
