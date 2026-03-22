 Train Services Hit After 'Drunk' Man Climbs Electric Pole Near Mumbai's Kalyan Station - WATCH
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Train Services Hit After 'Drunk' Man Climbs Electric Pole Near Mumbai's Kalyan Station - WATCH

Train services were disrupted for over an hour near Kalyan station after an allegedly drunk man climbed an overhead electric pole on Sunday afternoon. Authorities shut the down local line between Thakurli and Ambivli as a safety measure. The incident affected two mail/express trains and three local services, inconveniencing commuters.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, March 22, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
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Kalyan: Train services were disrupted for over an hour on Sunday afternoon after an allegedly drunk man climbed an overhead electric (OHE) pole near Central Railway's Kalyan Railway Station.

The incident occurred around 2:02 pm on Sunday. Visuals showed the man sitting atop an overhead electric pole, which supplies power to platforms 1, 1A and 2. As a safety precaution, authorities immediately shut down the down lines between Thakurli and Ambivli. The disruption affected two mail/express trains and three local services, causing inconvenience to commuters.

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Mega block on Central Line

On the Central Railway’s Trans-Harbour line, a special traffic and power block is currently in effect between Thane and Vashi/Nerul today from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

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During this period, all up and down local services on this stretch were suspended. In addition, a major block was also planned from Saturday midnight until Sunday morning for platform extension works.

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The work was carried out on platforms 3 and 4 at Thane station, as well as platforms 1A, 1 and 2 at Dombivli, reported Maharashtra Times. As a result, several suburban services are expected to be cancelled during the block duration.

Locals Between Goregaon & CSMT Halted For Next Three Months

Meanwhile, Harbour line services between Goregaon and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has been suspended for nearly three months to facilitate the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines on the Western Railway corridor. The move, aimed at accelerating infrastructure work between Mumbai Central and Borivali, is expected to inconvenience thousands of daily commuters.

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