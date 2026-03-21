Mumbai: BMC Speeds Up Sion Railway Overbridge, Western Side By May, Full Completion By July 2026 | File Photo

Mumbai: Following sharp criticism from the civic standing committee over delays in the construction of the Sion Railway Overbridge (ROB), the BMC has accelerated the project. Recently a pedestrian underpass (PUP) connecting the east-west sides was open for public. Western side work is due by May 31, with full completion expected by July 15, 2026. Civic authorities have directed officials to coordinate closely with railways and traffic police to ensure timely completion.

The BMC is constructing the Sion bridge within railway limits, including the approach road, two PUPs, and other related works. The closure of the bridge has disrupted daily life, forcing pedestrians and vehicles to take long detours. "To ease inconvenience, a pedestrian underpass on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg has been completed and opened to the public, while a second PUP on the Dharavi side is under construction," a bridge department official confirmed. Additional Municipal Commissioner (projects) Abhijeet Bangar inspected the project site on Friday.

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The western side of the bridge work comprises four stages, all of which are expected to be completed by May 31. During his visit, Bangar directed officials to ensure seamless coordination with railway authorities and traffic police, along with meticulous planning and the deployment of additional manpower and machinery to meet the deadlines. He further noted that the railways are expected to hand over the eastern approach road by May 31, after which some additional time will be required to complete the remaining works. Taking this into account, the entire bridge project is scheduled for completion by July 31.

Meanwhile, the northern part of the old railway bridge has been demolished and work is underway on the southern section. After girders are installed on the northern half, the eastern approach road will be handed over to the civic body. The final girder is expected by May end, while the eastern side will take another 30–45 days to complete, said an official. Since its closure in August 2024, the century-old bridge in front of Sion station has disrupted daily commutes and caused significant inconvenience to passengers.

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