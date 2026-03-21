 Bhopal News: Temporary Halt At Ranchi Road & Patratu Stations For 6 Trains Plying Via Bhopal Railway Division
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Temporary Halt At Ranchi Road & Patratu Stations For 6 Trains Plying Via Bhopal Railway Division

Bhopal News: Temporary Halt At Ranchi Road & Patratu Stations For 6 Trains Plying Via Bhopal Railway Division

Railway authorities have introduced a temporary stoppage at Ranchi Road and Patratu stations under the Dhanbad Division for six trains passing through Bhopal Division, replacing Barkakana halt. The affected trains include Kolkata–Madar, Kolkata–Ahmedabad, and Howrah–Bhopal routes. The new stoppage timings come into effect between May 21 and May 26, until further orders.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Temporary Halt At Ranchi Road & Patratu Stations For 6 Trains Plying Via Bhopal Railway Division | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration has authorized a temporary stoppage—effective until further orders—at Ranchi Road and Patratu stations (under the Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway) for the following trains operating via the Bhopal Division.

Train Nos. 19607/19608 (Kolkata–Madar Junction–Kolkata Express), 19414/19413 (Kolkata–Ahmedabad–Kolkata Express), and 13025/13026 (Howrah–Bhopal–Howrah Express). This temporary stoppage is provided at these stations in lieu of Barkakana (BRKA).|

Read Also
Bhopal News: Eid-Ul-Fitr To Be Celebrated On March 21; Morning Prayers Scheduled For 8 AM In...
article-image

Arrival Timings at Ranchi Road and Patratu Stations for the 06 Trains Operating via Bhopal Division

1. 19607 Kolkata–Madar Jn. Express: Ranchi Road 20:00, Patratu 20:40; Effective Date: May 22.

2. 19608 Madar Jn.–Kolkata Express: Ranchi Road 06:50, Patratu 05:55; Effective Date: May 26

3. 19413 Ahmedabad–Kolkata Express: Ranchi Road 06:50, Patratu 05:55; Effective Date: May 21

4. 19414 Kolkata–Ahmedabad Express: Ranchi Road 20:00, Patratu 20:40; Effective Date: May 24

5. 13025 Howrah–Bhopal Express: Ranchi Road 19:10, Patratu 20:05; Effective Date: May 26

6. 13026 Bhopal–Howrah Express: Ranchi Road 06:50, Patratu 05:55; Effective Date: May 21

Read Also
Bhopal News: Oops! Power Goes Off During Congress' Press Briefing; Jitu Patwari Slams Govt Over...
article-image

Follow us on