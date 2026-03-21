Bhopal News: Temporary Halt At Ranchi Road & Patratu Stations For 6 Trains Plying Via Bhopal Railway Division | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration has authorized a temporary stoppage—effective until further orders—at Ranchi Road and Patratu stations (under the Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway) for the following trains operating via the Bhopal Division.

Train Nos. 19607/19608 (Kolkata–Madar Junction–Kolkata Express), 19414/19413 (Kolkata–Ahmedabad–Kolkata Express), and 13025/13026 (Howrah–Bhopal–Howrah Express). This temporary stoppage is provided at these stations in lieu of Barkakana (BRKA).|

Arrival Timings at Ranchi Road and Patratu Stations for the 06 Trains Operating via Bhopal Division

1. 19607 Kolkata–Madar Jn. Express: Ranchi Road 20:00, Patratu 20:40; Effective Date: May 22.

2. 19608 Madar Jn.–Kolkata Express: Ranchi Road 06:50, Patratu 05:55; Effective Date: May 26

3. 19413 Ahmedabad–Kolkata Express: Ranchi Road 06:50, Patratu 05:55; Effective Date: May 21

4. 19414 Kolkata–Ahmedabad Express: Ranchi Road 20:00, Patratu 20:40; Effective Date: May 24

5. 13025 Howrah–Bhopal Express: Ranchi Road 19:10, Patratu 20:05; Effective Date: May 26

6. 13026 Bhopal–Howrah Express: Ranchi Road 06:50, Patratu 05:55; Effective Date: May 21