Bhopal News: Oops! Power Goes Off During Congress' Press Briefing; Jitu Patwari Slams Govt Over Frequent Power Cuts & High Electricity Bills-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress witnessed an 'oops' moment, when power went off during press briefing in Bhopal on Friday.

The incident happened when President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, Jitu Patwari was speaking to the media. As soon as the lights went off, Patwari wasted no time and slammed the Mohan Yadav government, alleging power shortage in the state.

The press conference then continued in flashlight and moment was captured in a video that he later shared on social media.

In the video, Patwari is seen speaking to the media when the lights suddenly go out in the middle of the press conference.

He then immediately began speaking about electricity issues in the state, using the moment to criticise the government’s claims of providing 24/7 electricity.

Jitu Patwari said during the press conference, “Hamare adarniya swasth ki sevayen ventilator par hain” (our public health services are on ventilator). And, as the power went off, he added, “Jab dekho tab bijli chali jati hai aur kehte hain 24 ghante bijli denge” (power cuts happen frequently, yet the government claims it provides 24-hour electricity).

Watch the video below :

He further said, “Yeh bijli ke bade-bade bill denge” (they are giving very high electricity bills). Patwari also remarked, “Jo mahilaon ko ₹1500 dene ki baat hoti hai, usse zyada ₹3000 ka camp lagana chahiye aur udhar bhashan dena chahiye ki yahan ₹1500 diye aur yahan ₹3000 ka bill bhej raha hoon” (the government talks about giving ₹1,500 to women, but it should also set up camps and explain that while giving ₹1,500, electricity bills of around ₹3,000 are being sent to households).

He remarked that if the government wants to talk about financial assistance, it should also acknowledge the burden of high electricity bills on common people.

According to him, instead of only making announcements, the government should focus on solving power supply problems and reducing electricity costs.

The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some users supported Jitu Patwari and agreed with his remarks on power cuts and rising electricity bills, others criticised him.

Some users commented that “Congress ke time par toh bijli rehti hi nahi thi” (during the Congress government, electricity supply was even worse and power cuts were common).