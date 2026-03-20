 MP News: Congress Leaders Directed To End Personal Feuds, Work For Party
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MP News: Congress Leaders Directed To End Personal Feuds, Work For Party

All India Congress Committee (AICC) directed leaders of Seva Dal, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, and NSUI to end intra-party conflicts and strengthen grassroots work. State heads were tasked with promoting nationalism, addressing women’s issues, tackling youth unemployment, and resolving student concerns, while coordinating with district committees and forming state and local bodies promptly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
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MP News: Congress Leaders Directed To End Personal Feuds, Work For Party | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders have given specific task to four leaders of frontal organisations, telling them to end intra-party feuds and work for the organisation.

The instructions were given in a three-day series of meetings of Seva Dal, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI held in New Delhi.

The party men were instructed to coordinate with the district Congress committees and intensify their grassroots level movements.

Seva Dal state president Avneesh Bhargava said that he had been asked to spread nationalism through Prabhat Pheris and to counter the BJP’s nationalism.

Mahila Congress state president Reena Bourasi said that she had been directed to raise the issues related to atrocities on women and other problems. She was also instructed to constitute the state and the district bodies as early as possible.

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Indian Youth Congress state president Yash Ghanghoria said that he had been told to raise the issues related to youths, specially unemployment. He was also instructed to strengthen the party.

NSUI state president Ashutosh Chouksey was given the task to address the students’ problems on priority.

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