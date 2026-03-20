MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Joins Cheti Chand Celebrations In Ujjain, Flags Off Rally With Actress-Turned-Politician Jaya Prada, Aftab Shivdasani & More

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the Cheti Chand festival programme at Ujjain’s Freeganj Tower and extended greetings to the Sindhi community on Friday.

CM Yadav flagged off a rally by waving a saffron flag during the celebrations.

Several distinguished guests were present at the event. Among them were Rajya Sabha MP and actress Jaya Prada, popular actor Aftab Shivdasani, and Kush Shah, who is well known for his role as Goli in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

A video from the event has surfaced showing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with the actors lighting a ceremonial lamp and offering garlands during the programme.

Watch the video here

During his address, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the Sindhi community on Cheti Chand. He also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

He said that the festival of Cheti Chand reminds people of the idea of Akhand Bharat and keeps the dream of a united India alive in the hearts of Indians. He said the Sindhi community has played an important role in this vision.

Yadav also remembered Vikramaditya, praising his bravery, justice and generosity, and said the government is taking inspiration from his values to promote good governance.

The leaders, celebrities and members of the Sindhi community came together to celebrate the occasion.

Several other public representatives who attended the programme included Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya, MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda and Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal. Community leaders and organisers such as Sanjay Agrawal, Mahesh Pariyani and Dr. Jitendra Jethwani were also present at the event.

The celebration witnessed a large gathering of people from the Sindhi community who participated enthusiastically in the festival programme and rally.