Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches 3rd Phase Of 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan' Campaign To Revive Rivers & Ponds

Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches 3rd Phase Of Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign, Will Continue Till June 30 | X / Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the third phase of the state-wide ‘Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign’ from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, on Thursday.

The annual 90-day mass initiative began from March 19 and will conclude on June 30.

The campaign focuses on saving water by reviving dried rivers and ponds, repairing wells and stepwells, constructing canals and carrying out other water conservation activities.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to actively participate in the initiative, emphasising that ‘Saved water means a prosperous future.’

वसुंधरा को बचाए रखने के लिए जल की हर बूंद बचाएं।



आज इंदौर से प्रदेशव्यापी 'जल गंगा संवर्धन अभियान' के तीसरे चरण की शुरुआत करने जा रहा हूं।



इसके अंतर्गत सूखी नदियों व तालाबों के पुनर्जीवन, कुएं और बावड़ियों की मरम्मत, नहरों के निर्माण सहित जल संरक्षण के अन्य कार्य किए जाएंगे।… pic.twitter.com/qXfJN3FUkA — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 19, 2026

Previous year developments

Notably, in 2025, over 3k water sources were rejuvenated in urban areas of the state last year.

Also, more than 86,000 farm ponds and over 550 Amrit Sarovars were created in rural areas for water conservation, alongside the recharge of over 100,000 wells to improve groundwater levels.

The campaign ran across the state with strong public participation.

In 2024, the district carried out various water conservation and plantation activities across all gram panchayats.

This included 81 cleanliness drives, 17 pond-deepening projects and 12 works at Jal Hut.

About 24,000 plants were grown using the Miyawaki method, 52,332 plants were planted in 67 gram panchayats, and 11,000 plants were planted on 68 private lands.

Similar work was done in other districts. The programme also held a groundbreaking ceremony for a ghat and pond beautification at Avadh Dham Mandir in Jhalaria.