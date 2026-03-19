Indore News: Councillor Manish Sharma Performs Mithun Chakraborty Style Dance At BJP Training Camp, VIDEO VIRAL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video from a BJP training camp in Indore has gone viral on social media after leaders were seen dancing to film songs at the end of the event.

In the video, councillor Manish Sharma can be seen dancing in the style of Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty.

BJP city president Sumit Mishra and MIC member Manish Sharma can be seen dancing to Bollywood songs. MLA Golu Shukla is also visible, throwing money during the dance.

The video shows Sharma performing energetic dance steps while other leaders also join in and dance with him from time to time. Leaders and party workers sitting in the crowd can be seen clapping, cheering and hooting as they enjoy the moment.

The video was reportedly shared by Manish Sharma himself on his social media group.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the BJP organised a Mandal training camp on March 15 and 16 under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan 2026. The event was held at Mishti Garden.

During the camp, party workers were given training on strengthening the organisation, the party’s ideology and service to the nation. The atmosphere during the sessions remained serious and disciplined.

However, after the camp ended, the mood became lighter. During a cultural programme organised for the closing ceremony, some leaders and workers started dancing to film songs.

Responding to the viral video, city president Sumit Mishra said that a cultural programme was organised at the end of the training camp and both party workers and leaders partiipated. The video is now widely discussed on social media, with people giving mixed reactions.

While some people say the leaders were just enjoying the cultural programme after the training camp, others feel such celebrations should not happen at a political training event.