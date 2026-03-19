Indore News: Employees Provident Fund Organisation Asks Members To Link Aadhaar, Enable Direct Benefit Transfer |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked its members to link their EPFO accounts with Aadhaar and enable Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Authorities will transfer benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Scheme only to updated accounts.

According to official information, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is processing the disbursement of benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Yojana. It has made it mandatory for all members to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar and enable DBT.

The organisation has also directed all Provident Fund members to complete Aadhaar-based face authentication using their Universal Account Number (UAN) after securing employment with an employer for the first time. Employees appointed on or after August 1, 2025, must complete this process to receive scheme benefits.

Members whose bank accounts are not enabled for DBT must contact their bank immediately to complete the required formalities. They must also ensure that their bank account details on the UAN portal are accurate and up to date and complete the Aadhaar verification process to avoid delays in benefit disbursement.

The EPFO warned that failure to enable DBT may delay Provident Fund-related payments. For further information, employees can contact the office of Mrigesh Mahade Gharde, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-2, Indore.