Indore News: Dad Moves High Court; Minor Missing; Cops Told To Act | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the police to trace and produce a minor girl before the court after her father alleged that she was being kept in the illegal custody of a man booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The direction came while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by an Indore resident, who claimed that his daughter is in the unlawful custody of Dinesh Chouhan, a resident of Raisen district.

The petitioner alleged that the minor had been taken away and was being wrongfully confined by the suspect.

During the hearing, Assistant Sub-Inspector Dilip Panwar from Kanadiya police station informed the court that efforts were underway to trace the girl. He said the police were actively working to locate her and would produce her before the court on the next date of hearing.

Taking note of the submission, the division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi directed the authorities to trace the minor and ensure her production before the court.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 31.